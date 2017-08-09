Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan visit Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, see photos

Akshay Kumar was in Delhi to promote Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Akshay Kumar was in Delhi to promote Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Amid the list of rituals Akshay Kumar follows religiously, it seems spending time with army men just before the release of his films has become one of the priorities. Well, we all know his love for those who serve the country. The actor, who was in Delhi to promote his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, met the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force. Akshay took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with a caption, “Lovely visiting the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force this morning. Nothing but deepest respect for their never-dying spirit!‬”

By the way, it is not just him but Varun Dhawan too who was present at the occasion. Varun, who is in Delhi, was seen performing some stunts with the army men and showing spirit of loving the country.

Meanwhile, Akshay is doing all that it takes to raise curiosity around his film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha. He collaborated with Kaya Constructs to make public toilets in many cities, including Delhi and Mumbai too.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “Taking a step further towards Swacch Azaadi. An organization named Kaya constructs in association with my film has built toilet across the country. Over the next 24 hours, my Instagram stories will be unveiling one toilet every hour. So, keep watching. 24 hours, 24 toilets.”

The actor, who has always impressed his audience by taking up such out-of-the-box concepts every now and then, is getting wishes from every celeb of Bollywood for the success of his film. From Varun Dhawan to Sidharth Malhotra, actors contributed towards the promotion of the film, which focuses on the importance of having a toilet and promotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Clean India campaign.

Lovely visiting the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force this morning. Nothing but deepest respect for their never-dying spirit! pic.twitter.com/UiKeNN6b3K — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2017

Got to spend the day with our commandos at the indo-Tibet border police camp. #realheroes #inspired. pic.twitter.com/GKyASkDBe3 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 9, 2017

The film releases on August 11.

