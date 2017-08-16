Toilet Ek Prem Katha gets UN Environment recognition, makes Bhumi Pednekar happy

Toilet Ek Prem Katha movie receives recognition from UN Enviroment. Toilet Ek Prem Katha movie receives recognition from UN Enviroment.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is raking in the moolah unlike the recent Bollywood releases. Audience have so far loved what Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have done in the film, and have been giving the movie the much needed love. The film talks about the prevalent issue of open defecation and highlights the importance of toilets. The movie doesn’t come of as preachy, but yet highlights the need for a toilet, especially for women in every household. This movie has now received recognition from the UN Environment, which shared a video made by Sterling Video on its official Twitter page.

The video was captioned, “Open defecation = a health concern that touches nearly a billion lives @akshaykumar & @psbhumi address this global issue in @ToiletTheFilm.”

Thank you for recognising our contribution to this crisis @UN & @UNEP. We pledge to make our world open defecation free @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/QddoetphtU — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) August 16, 2017

Open defecation = a health concern that touches nearly a billion lives @akshaykumar & @psbhumi address this global issue in @ToiletTheFilm pic.twitter.com/aechLQPeHr — UN Environment (@UNEP) August 11, 2017

Leading lady Bhumi shared a screenshot of the same and replied, “Thank you for recognising our contribution to this crisis @UN & @UNEP. We pledge to make our world open defecation free @akshaykumar.”

The movie is inching towards Rs 100 crore in its first week, and so far has collected Rs 83.5 crores in five days. This is expected to be yet another feather in Akshay Kumar’s cap. He is probably one of the few Bollywood stars who has managed to churn out back to back success after delivering his previous hit, Jolly LLB 2 earlier this year. He will next be seen in R. Balki’s PadMan, after which his much anticipated film Gold will hit the big screens.

Bhumi on the other side is busy promoting her upcoming release Shubh Mangal Savdhan, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

