Akshay Kumar to play PM Narendra Modi? Pahlaj Nihalani thinks it’s a match made in heaven

Akshay Kumar might essay the role of PM Narendra Modi in a biopic. Akshay Kumar might essay the role of PM Narendra Modi in a biopic.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar and Anupam Kher essaying the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister seem to have set a trend of sorts in Bollywood. Next, the buzz in the industry is that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star Akshay Kumar might essay the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic. While there is no news about what the film is, who is making it etc, Akshay seems to have got a lot of votes.

After projects like Padman, which is about menstrual sanitation and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is about open defecation, the star has created an image that is suitable to play the current prime minister. According to sources quoted by DNA, ‘the kind of reach and impact that Akshay Kumar’s presence will have in a story on Modi would be far-reaching and productive’.

This also the reason why Paresh Rawal or Anupam Kher, who were the frontrunners to play the role in the past, have made way for Akshay. Talking about this, the CBFC Chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani told DNA, “I can’t think of anyone better to play our Prime Minister than Akshay. He has a spotless image of an idealist and visionary. And look at the kind of work he’s doing. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman are the cinema of social reform that Guru Dutt and V Shantaram were associated with. Also, Akshay has risen from humble working class beginnings to become a national star, just like Modiji. We are certainly looking at a strong possibility of Akshay playing Modiji.”

Adding to this, Shatrughan Sinha, an actor turned politician belonging to BJP also said, “Akshay is the Mr Clean of India. His image goes well with the image of the New Shining India.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd