Akshay Kumar to miss Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer launch on June 11, here’s why

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Toilet — Ek Prem Katha will release on June 11. However, the actor will give the trailer launch a miss as Akshay will be on a long vacation with his family. The actor recently flew to Florida with son Aarav for their vacation. Akshay’s wife Twinkle and daughter Nitara will join the actor in London on June 8, reported DNA. The family will be celebrating Dimple Kapadia’s 60th birthday and will also travel Paris, Italy and other cities in Europe. It seems that actor has chosen his family engagement over trailer launch and that surely shows his commitment towards his family.

Film’s trailer will be released on June 11 and will be aired on Star Sports India. Akshay in a tweet informed his fans that they can see the trailer on the channel. The actor shared a video wherein he can be seen promoting his film along with leading actress Bhumi Pednekar.

Besides, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Akshay is also working on another film Padman starring Sonam Kapoor. Twinkle and Akshay recently raised awareness about the stigma surrounding menstruation. “Break the silence on menstruation, periods are nothing to hide,” Akshay shared on Twitter. “Let’s talk about it.Period,” Twinkle Khanna tweeted while sharing a picture. “Of course every girl & women should have access to information on periods. I support @WaterAidIndia in #Noshame in Menstruation,” Swara Bhaskar also shared. Padman is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham who developed a low-cost sanitary napkin for women. Directed by R. Balki, the film will also feature Radhika Apte.

