Akshay Kumar has always believed and shown his audience that anyone can become a superhero. With his new film PadMan, he is telling yet another inspiring story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a real-life hero who championed the cause of women hygiene and menstruation issues. While Muruganantham’s village thought of him as nothing but a madman, in the latest song released by Akshay Kumar from his film PadMan, the actor stresses on the exact point and makes us fall in love with this mad man’s superpower. The song titled “The PadMan Song” gives us a glimpse of this ordinary man turning into a superhero.

As the song proceeds, you know that this is yet another track that works as a perfect jingle to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make In India campaign. What stands out in the song are the dialogues of Akshay. We personally loved the sequence where he says – “Bharat ki gareebi dikha dikha ke bohot dogs millionaire hogaye, mein naye bharat ki nayi tasveer dikhana chahta hu. (Many have become millionaires after showing the poor side of India. I want to show the world the new India.)

Earlier at an event in Mumbai, Twinkle Khanna, who is making a debut as a producer with PadMan, explained why she thought no one could have done the role better than Akshay. Twinkle said, “I did think about a few people, but again the thing is that if we have somebody who the Indian public idolises and men look up to, and he wore a sanitary pad then it is completely a game-changing event. After seeing what R Balki has made Akshay do, I have to say that nobody could have played this as wonderfully as Akshay Kumar here.”

Akshay tweeted the song with the caption, “Superhero hai yeh Pagla! Meet the Madman with #ThePadManSong”

Watch the song here:

PadMan is based on one of the chapters in Twinkle’s book, ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’ which was on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and will have Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo. It will release on January 26, 2018.

