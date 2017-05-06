Akshay Kumar thanks people for contributing to Indian soldiers with an inspiring message, see pics

Akshay Kumar recently launched a web portal and a mobile app named ‘Bharat Ke Veer’. Akshay Kumar recently launched a web portal and a mobile app named ‘Bharat Ke Veer’.

Akshay Kumar is one Bollywood actor who doesn’t forget to show solidarity towards his country, especially the armed forces. Time and again, Akshay has used the social media to express his respect to the Indian soldiers. The National Award winning actor recently launched a web portal and a mobile app named ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ (India’s Bravehearts), that enables people to contribute towards the families of Central Armed Police Force and Central Paramilitary Forces. Akshay thanked people for contributing to the families of the paramilitary soldiers. He tweeted, “Big or small, every bit matters. Happy to see so many of you contributing on http://bharatkeveer.gov.in 🙏🏻 Keep loving & supporting.”

Big or small, every bit matters. Happy to see so many of you contributing on http://t.co/XL9ubTxtrg 🙏🏻 Keep loving & supporting pic.twitter.com/h5OrqAohYd — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 6, 2017

“Everybody wants to connect to people in uniform in their pain. It was a small dream and to fulfil this dream, our government really helped us. I want to thank everybody with my folded hands. My father was in Army and I am here as his son,” Akshay earlier said during the launch of the app and web portal in the capital.

“This website has been made exactly in two and a half months. About three months, this idea came in my mind, while watching a documentary film on terrorists, which showed how terror leaders financially support the families of the terrorist who carry out terror acts,” the actor added.

Akshay also tweeted earlier, “Such an Honour to Garland the sacred soil of the Sardar Post on #ValourDay. Launching my dream, #BharatKeVeer as we speak!! Jai Hind. A Day I Found Hard To Hold Back My Tears…Support the families of our Bravehearts ❤#BharatKeVeer Now.”

