Akshay Kumar teaches daughter Nitara about humanity by pointing at PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. Watch video

Akshay Kumar shared a video of Nitara. Akshay Kumar shared a video of Nitara.

Through his films or in real life, Akshay Kumar has always inspired and made us want to do something beyond our comforts. The actor who recently motivated his fans and contemporaries to make contributions for Indian army men’s families, has now posted a short video of his daughter Nitara, who is feeding milk to two cats. Akshay is teaching the lesson of humanity, not only to her but to his fans too.

The actor shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Coincidentally was urging Nitara 2 offer milk to the cat today.The heat spares nobody offers water 2 everyone who visits ur home.Humanity 1st.” This is after Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens of India to give water to stray birds and animals.

Coincidentally was urging Nitara 2 offer milk to the cat today.The heat spares nobody offer water 2 everyone who visits ur home.Humanity 1st pic.twitter.com/UzEs44IQfR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2017

Akshay’s website Bharat Ke Veer was launched recently, right after the actor won the National Award for his film Rustom. The action hero also announced death compensation and insurance for 380 stunt artists between ages 18-55 years. “Being a stunt actor is a great work, and it is a lot of fun. It also requires a lot of preparation and team effort. Stunts are made of sweat and blood of a lot of people. This is finally insurance for those who risk their lives to entertain us. A comedian also entertains people, but his or her life is not at risk. A romantic hero also romances on-screen but there is no life threat,” he said.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra talks about National Awards, has her say about Akshay Kumar

The actor will soon appear in Toilet Ek Prem Katha, also starring Bhumi Pednekar. He is also shooting for PadMan, which marks the production debut of Twinkle Khanna.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd