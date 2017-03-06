Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu teach a self-defence move, say ‘biggest weapon is YOU!’

Naam Shabana: Taapsee Pannu questions – Why do women feel they are weak? Naam Shabana: Taapsee Pannu questions – Why do women feel they are weak?

Akshay Kumar is known for imparting self-defence training to young girls but this time, it is Taapsee Pannu who wants to empower women to take action against molesters every time they are in a sticky situation. In a video shared by Akshay Kumar, Taapsee says, “There is nothing as precious as a woman. We do we face molestation at every place, be it road, park or train. People touch us inappropriately and say whatever they have to. What do we do?” She adds that she fails to understand why women are so weak that anyone can do anything to them.

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu talk about action in Naam Shabana:

“Now, we won’t stay quiet,” she says. The actor, who will be seen kicking some backside and packing some punches in her upcoming film Naam Shabana, throws light on why molestation takes place. The actor says, “When we are groped, we freeze. Our minds stop working. And that’s the moment when they take advantage. It’s this moment when we need to understand the weapons god has given to us. Scream, or hit them with a stone, run, do something. You can kick or hit them by the elbow. Do it. If you would, no one would dare to come back.” To teach women how to do it, Taapsee called on Akshay Kumar. She showed her self defence move on the star, which she calls koni maar (hit with your elbow).

Check out Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar teach self-defence:

Don’t just freeze…ACT & REACT coz ur biggest weapon is with YOU! Watch, learn & show your move with #KohniMaar! Kya pata kab kaam aa jaye pic.twitter.com/ugDEtRvouz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 6, 2017

Naam Shabana is a film based on the character of Taapsee. She is reprising her role from 2015 film, Baby. Though in Baby the actor had just 20 minutes of screen presence, her work had impressed the audience and the makers so much that they decided to make a full-fledged film on the character. Apart from Taapsee, the film has Anupam Kher and Akshay reprising their characters. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is playing the antagonist.

The film, which will release in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 31.

