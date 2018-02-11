  • Associate Sponsor
Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan charged with plagiarism? Here’s the man who claims to have written the script

Ripu Daman Jaiswal claims that PadMan has been copied from the script he had written and submitted to Dharma Productions last year. He has tweeted and written a Facebook post in which he charges PadMan makers of plagiarism.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 11, 2018 12:26 pm
After a smooth release at the theaters, PadMan seems to be facing controversies, one after another. After PadMan challenge being at the receiving end for just being a promotional strategy with no long-term aim of educating people about menstrual hygiene, the makers have been blamed with plagiarism charges by a man who claims that he had written the script for PadMan even before Twinkle Khanna had announced the film. Ripu Daman Jaiswal has been posting on Twitter and Facebook and has been trying to get his voice heard.

On December 20, 2017, Ripu posted on Facebook saying that he had sent the synopsis of the film to Dharma Productions’ creative head and also to Vikramaditya Motwane. He wrote, “I had registered the film on 5th of December 2016 from SCREEN WRITER ASSOCIATION and sent to Ryan Stephan (Karan johar’s production — Creative head) and personally to Vikram Aditya Motwane.
And you know what happened? After ten days on 16th of December 2016, I heard the news that Mrs. Twinkle Khanna revealed that her production is making a film based on his life, starring AKSHAY KUMAR.”

After the film’s release, Ripu tweeted about how some of the scenes have been taken up from the script he had written, “Intermission of PadMan. 11 scenes has been copied from my script uptil now and even one of the character. That’s it. I am definitely going to court. I remember I was in the library when I wrote this dialogue and was truly elated. Honestly, I surprised myself that day. Tell me, how on earth can you steal someone’s dialogue? This is unfair.”

Indianexpress.com tried to get in touch with the makers but they are yet to give a statement about the same.

Meanwhile, the film, directed by R Balki under the production of Mrs Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna, had released on February 9 and started off its box office journey on a positive note.

