Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2 banned in Pakistan. Is this the real reason?

Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar has apparently been banned by Pakistan’s censor board. Subhash Kapoor’s courtroom drama has references of Kashmir issue and reportedly the same hasn’t gone down well with the Pakistani authorities.

“In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays a lawyer who treats his profession casually until he comes across the case of an innocent man who is killed and declared a Kashmiri militant, while the real Kashmiri militant goes into hiding in Uttar Pradesh. Bringing up the issue has not gone down well with the Pakistani censor board. They’ve banned the film, as they intend to ban all Indian films that bring up the Kashmir issue,” a source was quoted in a DNA report.

Earlier, Raees was also banned in Pakistan as it showed Muslims in “negative light. Raees makers. especially director Rahul Dholakia had expressed disappointment for the same. Even Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Raees, was unhappy.

Jolly LLB 2, becomes the second film to face a ban in Pakistan this year. The Akshay Kumar film, which also stars Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, however, is doing extremely well at Indian box office and overseas market.

Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 2 has collected Rs 30.51 crore in two days. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, “#JollyLLB2 has SUPER Sat. Plexes are ROCKING. Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr. Total: ₹ 30.51 cr. India biz. Sun should contribute to a BIG total.” The film earlier collected Rs 13.20 crore on its first day. Akshay’s courtroom drama will see an upswing on Sunday.

