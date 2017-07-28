Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar speaks about the time when he was sexually assaulted

Akshay Kumar, recently at a seminar on women’s safety alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, left the audience stunned when he touched on the subject of child abuse. Akshay Kumar, recently at a seminar on women’s safety alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, left the audience stunned when he touched on the subject of child abuse.

Akshay Kumar was recently a part of an international conference on human trafficking in Mumbai, and it was here that the actor narrated an incident from his own life to talk about the risk children face in day-to-day life. He also spoke about the importance of communication to identify sexual predators. Akshay shared about a traumatic experience, which he went though as a child.

Akshay Kumar, recently at a seminar on women’s safety alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, left the audience stunned when he touched on the subject of child abuse. He recounted a personal horror story that involved him as a six-year-old boy and a seemingly harmless lift operator and urged the audience to encourage kids to communicate.

Akshay shared, “When I was a child, my parents always encouraged me to speak to them frankly about everything. Whether it was discussing a sexual issue or inappropriate behaviour, I was asked to come home and talk frankly. Let me share my own experience with you all here. When I was a very young kid, a lift-man once touched me inappropriately. Since I had good communication with my parents, I told them about this incident. Later the same person was caught in another case and was found to be a habitual offender,” added the actor.

He was really agitated and told his father about the incident. He (Hari Om Bhatia) filed a police complaint. Investigations revealed that the lift-man was a history-sheeter. The cops took action and the man was arrested. Akshay as a kid was shy and was relieved that he could speak about this to his parents. But even today, he finds it difficult to say the word ‘bum’.

“We must encourage women and children to speak up and tell their families if they encounter anything strange so that they can be protected and empowered,” said Akshay.

