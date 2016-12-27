Akshay Kumar has come up with a tried and tested way to kill someone, watch this hilarious video

Akshay Kumar is a real funny man in his personal life too, and he keeps revealing his comic side through the various pictures and videos on social media. Akshay Kumar is a real funny man in his personal life too, and he keeps revealing his comic side through the various pictures and videos on social media.

Akshay Kumar is the king of emotions and comedy. Even if he does a highly melodramatic role, he knows how to give his signature funny punches to his act. And if it is an out-an-out comic role, the audience is bound to fall off their chairs laughing in the theaters. Akshay, who had a 100 percent success rate at the box office this year with Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3, is currently busy shooting for political satire Toilet — Ek Prem Katha. The film might release on June 2 next year, but Akshay knows how to keep the buzz around the film alive through the various pictures and videos he keeps posting in the middle of shots.

While we are happy to see his day-to-day histrionics he puts out for his fans on social media, his latest clip made heads turn. Akshay shared a video where he is smelling his shoe! Before you go all ‘eew’, well, he has a reason. Akshay took to both Twitter and Instagram and posted a clip with the caption, “Someone told me it prevents odour if u put a teabag in ur shoe but AFTER,this happened to me ;) #foolproofwaytokillsomeone #triedandtested.” All he is doing is smelling his footwear and apparently going all dizzy. Funny enough! This reminds us of the age-old grandma remedy of how keeping a teabag inside your smelly shoes prevents the odour. Looks like Akshay followed suit, but it wasn’t of much help to him.

Watch the hilarious video here.

Akshay is a prankster on the sets. His Toilet — Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar had recently said, “Shooting with Akshay is just fantastic. He is so much fun on set. He’s a complete entertainer. He is so humble, down to earth and just so focussed. It’s like a master class everyday.”

Akshay’s next release is Jolly LLB 2, a sequel to the 2013 film where he plays a lawyer who believes in winning his cases by hook or by crook. This is another satire that is set to question our legal system, but in a very humorous manner, in typical Akshay style! Jolly LLB 2 will release on February 10, 2017.

