Akshay Kumar has come up with a tried and tested way to kill someone, watch this hilarious video

Akshay Kumar is the king of emotions and comedy. Even if he does a highly melodramatic role, he knows how to give his signature funny punches to his act. And if it is an out-an-out comic role, the audience is bound to fall off their chairs laughing in the theaters. Akshay, who had a 100 percent success rate at the box office this year with Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3, is currently busy shooting for political satire Toilet — Ek Prem Katha. The film might release on June 2 next year, but Akshay knows how to keep the buzz around the film alive through the various pictures and videos he keeps posting in the middle of shots.
Also read | Akshay Kumar doesn’t read books but is really smart: Twinkle Khanna
While we are happy to see his day-to-day histrionics he puts out for his fans on social media, his latest clip made heads turn. Akshay shared a video where he is smelling his shoe! Before you go all ‘eew’, well, he has a reason. Akshay took to both Twitter and Instagram and posted a clip with the caption, “Someone told me it prevents odour if u put a teabag in ur shoe but AFTER,this happened to me ;) #foolproofwaytokillsomeone #triedandtested.” All he is doing is smelling his footwear and apparently going all dizzy. Funny enough! This reminds us of the age-old grandma remedy of how keeping a teabag inside your smelly shoes prevents the odour. Looks like Akshay followed suit, but it wasn’t of much help to him.
Watch the hilarious video here.
Akshay is a prankster on the sets. His Toilet — Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar had recently said, “Shooting with Akshay is just fantastic. He is so much fun on set. He’s a complete entertainer. He is so humble, down to earth and just so focussed. It’s like a master class everyday.”
Also read | Jolly LLB 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar’s spontaneous wit and powerful rhetoric makes it an exciting watch
Akshay’s next release is Jolly LLB 2, a sequel to the 2013 film where he plays a lawyer who believes in winning his cases by hook or by crook. This is another satire that is set to question our legal system, but in a very humorous manner, in typical Akshay style! Jolly LLB 2 will release on February 10, 2017.