Akshay Kumar’s sister recalls the biggest gift she has received from the actor. Watch this cute video

Akshay Kumar has always spoken about empowering women in the country. He, in fact, is contributing to making women stronger and fierce by conducting martial arts classes for hundreds of girls in Mumbai. Now, as the Indian festival of Rakshabandhan is just a day away, the actor recalls the importance of how the meaning of this celebration needs to be revised. The actor shared a ‘Direct Dil Se’ video of his sister, who explains Akshay’s habits while growing up.

For those who are unaware, Akshay was born as Rajiv Bhatia. So, his sister refers to him as Raju (short name for Rajiv) in the video and narrates how when they grew up, she missed every late night party and outings because Akshay never accompanied her and wanted her to take care of herself.

“I used to get angry on Raju. He was elder to me, he had some responsibility. Whenever I would ask my parents to send me to a party or outing with friends, they would say ‘take Raju along.’ But he would never come. All he would ever say, ‘Take care of your own.’ So, I could never go to a single party,” narrates his sister.

Adding further, she recalls how Akshay grew up over night after his father’s demise. “My father passed away 17 years ago, we all suddenly felt lonely. We did not even realised when Raju stepped in my father’s shoes. However, his idea of leading life remains same – take care of your own self. However, I realised the importance of his statement when my daughter went for higher studies to America. We were stressed about it but when she asked ‘Will I manage’, automatically I replied like Raju, ‘Bas khudka dhyan rakhi’ (Just take care of yourself). So, to me and my daughter, my brother has given me the biggest gift which is to take care of my own self.”

The video ends with Akshay rushing to his sister and planting a kiss on her cheeks, cuddling her like a small baby. While her statement is something that gives us a sense of empowerment, the climax of the video, is for sure, too cute to handle. And by the end, Akshay gives a message – don’t protect you sisters, empower them.

