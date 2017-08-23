Here’s what Akshay Kumar has to say about Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman

Akshay Kumar is returning the favour and promoting A Genlteman for Sidharth Malhotra. Akshay Kumar is returning the favour and promoting A Genlteman for Sidharth Malhotra.

With just a few days left to the release of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman, Toilet EK Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar has also taken it upon himself to help his friends promote the film. Akshay took to Instagram to post a fun short with the caption, “Smart.Suave.Thorough. Watch out for @s1dofficial in and as #AGentleman with the lovely @jacquelinef143 this Friday at a theatre near you :)‬.”

In the video, Akshay is standing in front of a ‘Toilet’ which has the placard ‘Gentlemen’ on it. Yes, we get your double entendre here, Akshay! He says, “No, No, I am not publicising Toilet: Ek Prem Katha here. My brother Sidharth Malhotra’s film is releasing on 25 August, A Gentleman, I am promoting that, please go and watch it.” With Akshay’s fan following added to the list, we are sure A Gentleman is going to be an even bigger hit. Well, it is already hitting headlines almost every day for the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Jacqueline and Sidharth.

Only yesterday, Laagi Na Choote, an intimate number from the film was released online and it left girls swooning for Sidharth while guys crushing all the more on Jacqueline. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has had a smashing run at the box office in the second week as well, taking a toll on the new releases, especially Bareilly Ki Barfi. TEPK also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher. It released on August 10 and has already entered the Rs 100 crores club.

