Akshay Kumar shows how fast he can punch and kick in throwback video

Akshay Kumar knows how to wow his fans. The actor, who was recently seen dancing to the number Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast almost 23 years after Mohra released, is still in the throwback mode. However, instead of dancing — which he did with so much swag — he shared an old video where he is seen doing martial arts. Akshay also shared a ‘Thursday motivation’ message for all his fans as we saw the action king doing what he does best. “#ThrowBack to when speed was about how fast you could punch not how fast you could type!! #ThursdayMotivation,” he wrote with the video.

We all know Akshay’s love and dedication for martial arts quite well. This Jolly LLB 2 actor is a black belt in Taekwondo and tries to promote fitness and knowledge of martial arts in every way possible.

Watch | Akshay Kumar Get Punched By Taapsee Pannu

In the video, Akshay is seen performing various martial art moves on stage, and efficiently defeating his counterpart.

Watch | Akshay Kumar’s old martial arts video here:

Recently, Akshay joined his Naam Shabana co-star Taapsee Pannu as she gave a DIY lesson to all women about how to keep themselves safe. In that video, we had Taapsee showing ‘koni maar (hit with your elbow)’ move on Akshay Kumar.

Check out how Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar teach self-defence:

Don’t just freeze…ACT & REACT coz ur biggest weapon is with YOU! Watch, learn & show your move with #KohniMaar! Kya pata kab kaam aa jaye pic.twitter.com/ugDEtRvouz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 6, 2017

The actor sure practices what he preaches. Both his children — son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar — are undergoing training in martial arts. While Aarav has got his 1st degree black belt in Kudo, which is a Japanese martial art, Akshay’s Valentine’s Day’s video had his l’il princess, four-year-old Nitara, has just started training.

Check out the video of Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara:

This Valentine’s Day don’t let a guy take u for granted.Learn martial arts, u never know when it comes handy & starting early always helps 😜 pic.twitter.com/kcDWkAjoSk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2017

Also, see Akshay Kumar son Aarav Kumar’s pic:

Akshay, after having obtained a black belt in Taekwondo while in India, studied martial arts in Bangkok, Thailand, where he learned Muay Thai and worked as a chef and waiter. Khiladi Kumar is a disciplinarian and a fitness freak, and we thank him for passing this motivation to all through this video.

