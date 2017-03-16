Akshay Kumar shoots for Padman with wife Twinkle Khanna, Radhika Apte. See pics

Akshay Kumar starts the shoot of his movie Padman in the presence of his wife and producer of the film, Twinkle Khanna. Akshay Kumar starts the shoot of his movie Padman in the presence of his wife and producer of the film, Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna had announced earlier that Twinkle would be producing a film based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine and has also worked at the grassroots levels to bring about awareness about the unhygienic practices revolving around menstruation in rural India. The movie, quite simply titled Padman, had Akshay Kumar playing the role of Arunachalam and also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The movie is helmed by R Balki and went on the floors recently.

Akshay, who just completed shooting for his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha alongside Bhumi Pedneker recently, took to his Twitter account to announce the start of his new project. The actor said, “Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of @mrsfunnybones’ #Padman directed by R. Balki, need ur love & luck as always” and posted it with a picture of him holding hands with Twinkle. Isn’t that just adorable?

On the other hand, Twinkle shared a sweet picture of herself and her son Aarav playing scrabble in Maheshwar, which is where Padman is being shot. Seems like Mrs Funnybones’ wit and her talent when it comes to spinning a tale didn’t help her because her 14-year-old son defeated her. She said, “Scrabble time and trying to make a comeback after a humiliating defeat at the hands of my 14-year-old #Maheshwar.”

Scrabble time and trying to make a comeback after a humiliating defeat at the hands of my 14 year old #Maheshwar pic.twitter.com/7lO9O8leaG — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 16, 2017

Many photographs of Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte on the sets in Maheshwar have surfaced on Twitter and has gone viral since. The shoot had begun on March 5, and reports of Sonam Kapoor joining the sets had also come up. However, only Radhika Apte was spotted with the Jolly LLB actor.

While Radhika Apte was recently seen in the critically acclaimed Parched, Akshay Kumar will be seen in a guest appearance in Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana. Sonam Kapoor’s last outing on the silver screen, Neerja, gave the actor a strong foothold in the industry in terms of her performance.

