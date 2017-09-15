Akshay Kumar shares the sweetest birthday message for his ‘favoritest human being’, see photo

Akshay Kumar’s most favourite human being is his son Aarav. Akshay Kumar’s most favourite human being is his son Aarav.

He may be a superstar for many, but Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is a real hero for his two kids, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. The doting father never let his work take away from him his family time. On his 50th birthday, we saw the heartthrob of millions adhering to every command of his four-year-old daughter, Nitara and today on his son Aarav’s 14th birthday daddy Akshay has a special message for him.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor posted a photo of his handsome son Aarav and penned a lovely message for him. He wrote, “From teaching you how to climb a tree, to learning from you how to make a video call…Happy birthday to my favoritest human being 😘🤗” This is not the first time that Akshay has professed his love for son Aarav. On various occasions, the actor has said that Aarav is the best son with Twinkle Khanna backing his views.

The first time we saw this father-son duo in the same frame was when Akshay lived the best moment of receiving the prestigious National Award. Next, we saw them making memories on Father’s day as Khiladi Kumar shared a photo with Aarav and captioned it, ““Every day is a #FathersDay if you have a son like that :) #MakingMemories #blessed.”

On the work front, Akshay is all set to reach the drawing rooms of his fans through their television sets as he judges The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The actor will be hosting his Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star Saif Ali Khan as a special guest on the comedy show. Saif will most likely promote his upcoming film Chef on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

