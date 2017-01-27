Why Akshay Kumar opened a hospital especially for police officers

Akshay Kumar often visited the Tata Memorial Centre hospital for the treatment of his father for cancer. Akshay Kumar often visited the Tata Memorial Centre hospital for the treatment of his father for cancer.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who runs a hospital for the police here, says once he saw people lying on the floor in a hospital while he was getting his father Hari Om Bhatia’s treatment done for cancer and that’s what moved him to open a special place for the police.

“My father was battling cancer and I used to often visit the Tata Memorial Centre hospital for his treatment. I was saddened by the plight of the people who had come from all corners of the country to get their loved ones treated as they would just lie around wherever they got space,” Akshay said at the Umang 2017 show.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“This really moved me and that’s when I decided to open a hospital in Naigaon where the police officers and their families can stay during the course of the treatment. This is my way of giving back to the society and thanking the policemen for always putting the country before self,” he added.

Also read | Arshad Warsi showed me the way to do Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar

The annual event, organised by the police for their families, was attended by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and popular Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Kangna Ranaut, Tabu, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Vani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy among others.

Umang 2017 will be aired on Zee TV on Sunday.