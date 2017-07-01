Akshay Kumar shares his look from Gold. But why is the shine missing? See photo

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share his look from Gold. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share his look from Gold.

Akshay Kumar who is presently prepping up for his upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha has also started shooting for his next film, Gold. The actor took to Twitter to share his look from Gold. For a long time, the National Award winning superstar has been delivering one hit after another while working on scripts with promising content. His upcoming film, Gold, is a period sports drama based on the 1948 London Olympics. The central plot is about how independent India won its first Gold medal in hockey. It also stars Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. All the team members recently flew to London to begin shooting for the film.

“Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always :),” wrote Akshay Kumar on social media. The picture was shared in grey scale, thereby reflecting an another period of time in history.

Over the years, film industries have recorded moments when stars and superstars often arrived late on sets, making an entire crew wait to take his shots. Here, Akshay Kumar stands as an example that if one knows how to be punctual on sets, a hectic job like making a film, can easily be possible if only you make your schedules correctly. Not many days ago he was shooting for his other film Padman, and now he is all set to shoot for his next film, while managing the promotions of his upcoming, Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always :) pic.twitter.com/TiOhw9P3YV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 1, 2017

Earlier the Jolly LLB 2 actor also confirmed that he will be seen as a judge of a popular television reality show.

Kya aapki comic timing perfect hai? Mujhe talaash hai aapke jaise best stand up comedian ki. #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/gA57oHvOzG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 1, 2017

“Kya aapki comic timing perfect hai? Mujhe talaash hai aapke jaise best stand up comedian ki. #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge @StarPlus,” wrote Akshay Kumar on Twitter while sharing a video.

Not just acting, or martial arts, Akshay Kumar should also give classes on how to balance a personal and professional life while excelling at both. His vacation pictures prove why he knows how to lead a normal family life despite being one of the most bankable actor in Bollywood today.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd