Akshay Kumar shares a beautiful picture with son Aarav, says ‘every day is a Father’s Day if you have a son like that’. See photo

How did you celebrate Father’s Day yesterday? Well, our Bollywood biggies definitely had a good one with their loving father and kids. The entire day we saw many posts by a number of celebs ranging from Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and many more wishing their dads and some shared images of their kids. In the same list, Akshay Kumar is an addition too. The actor shared an image with son Aarav Kumar, late at night, and the message along is as cute as the image shared!

Akshay Kumar, a doting dad, is seen with this handsome son in the image, and he captioned this father-son moment as, “Every day is a #FathersDay if you have a son like that :) #MakingMemories #blessed.”

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna is away from Mumbai to spend some family time. At present, the two are in France, checking out the beautiful locales of Saint Tropez. Akshay and Twinkle’s two children, Aarav and Nitara, are also with them.

Akshay Kumar is a busy man, and we all know it. But when it comes to family, he is always seen as a doting father of his two kids — son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar. Akshay earlier took off to an annual vacation with son Aarav. Akshay has taken an off from work for the month of June for holiday.

See Akshay Kumar’s Father’s Day post here, with son Aarav Kumar:

As Akshay left for the first leg of his holiday, he flew to Florida only with his teenage son, Aarav. The actor said earlier, “The first eight days of our vacation have been reserved for some father-son bonding. Aarav and I will be in Tampa, Florida, where we intend to drive around a couple of beach destinations. We will also indulge in some adventure sports like surfing, and snorkelling. There is an itinerary in place but I also intend to add some surprises to the trip along the way. I had always wanted to do this and Aarav was game for it!.”

Twinkle Khanna is keeping us updated with photos from their vacation. A string of celebrities revisited childhood memories of their fathers, and wished them a Happy Father’s Day, but this image of Akshay and Aarav is really special.

See images shared by Twinkle Khanna from the on-going family vacation:

Fluid, speculative, immersive architecture where you feel like you are diving into underwater caves and finding prehistoric bones #Gaudi pic.twitter.com/1CNylm7KWE — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 18, 2017

After my tongue twisted around the French words in the menu,my unhappy taste buds took over in Punjabi with’Oye pendu rehn de’ #PenduAtHeart pic.twitter.com/PHBc5QabxM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 14, 2017

Sometimes we do end up in the same boat if not always on the same page #sailingaway #sainttropez pic.twitter.com/kPYbCFZIS4 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 13, 2017

Akshay is also busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which will release on August 11.

