Akshay Kumar finds Shah Rukh Khan ‘charming’, tags Jackie Chan ‘greatest stuntman alive’

Akshay Kumar was on a Twitter chat with his fans. Akshay Kumar was on a Twitter chat with his fans.

Ahead of the release of his film Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar planned a quick conversation with his fans on Twitter. The actor answered all the questions but with a pinch of humour and loads of humility. When a fan told him that Shah Rukh Khan tags him as the hardworking actor, Akshay replied that the Raees actor is, “Charming with a great business mind.” In another tweet, the 49-year-old actor expressed his favourite sport in quite a quirky manner. He wrote, “Anything with a ball…cricket, basketball as long as it bounces I’m happy :)”

The actor, who himself is known for his expertise in martial arts and never-done-before stunts, tagged Jackie Chan as the bravest stuntmen alive. In response to a tweet, the Khiladi Kumar wrote, “Jackie Chan, bravest stunt actor known to man!”

Watch | Reasons to watch Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2

He turned into a counsellor when a parent asked him how to be a director without having a film background, “Try to go to a reputed film school or apply to be an AD first…hopefully, that will give you some direction.”

Over the years, we have not only witnessed Akshay’s acting abilities and growth but also, the kind of family man he is. Like any other normal parent, Akshay loves to spend time with his family and he never shies away to express it on the social media or any other platform. During the Twitter chat, Akshay was asked in multiple tweets about his family and here is what he said:

@akshaykumar Srk has always said that you are ‘ cool and hardworking ‘. How would you describe him in 2 words ? #AskJolly — RAEES haazir hai !😎 (@miyan_bhai_) February 9, 2017

Charming with a great business mind :) http://t.co/Z7wiYar6il — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd