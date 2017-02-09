Akshay Kumar finds Shah Rukh Khan ‘charming’, tags Jackie Chan ‘greatest stuntman alive’

Ahead of the release of his film Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar planned a quick conversation with his fans on Twitter. The actor answered all the questions but with a pinch of humour and loads of humility. When a fan told him that Shah Rukh Khan tags him as the hardworking actor, Akshay replied that the Raees actor is, “Charming with a great business mind.” In another tweet, the 49-year-old actor expressed his favourite sport in quite a quirky manner. He wrote, “Anything with a ball…cricket, basketball as long as it bounces I’m happy :)”
The actor, who himself is known for his expertise in martial arts and never-done-before stunts, tagged Jackie Chan as the bravest stuntmen alive. In response to a tweet, the Khiladi Kumar wrote, “Jackie Chan, bravest stunt actor known to man!”
Watch | Reasons to watch Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2
He turned into a counsellor when a parent asked him how to be a director without having a film background, “Try to go to a reputed film school or apply to be an AD first…hopefully, that will give you some direction.”
Over the years, we have not only witnessed Akshay’s acting abilities and growth but also, the kind of family man he is. Like any other normal parent, Akshay loves to spend time with his family and he never shies away to express it on the social media or any other platform. During the Twitter chat, Akshay was asked in multiple tweets about his family and here is what he said:
@akshaykumar Srk has always said that you are ‘ cool and hardworking ‘. How would you describe him in 2 words ? #AskJolly
— RAEES haazir hai !😎 (@miyan_bhai_) February 9, 2017
Charming with a great business mind :) http://t.co/Z7wiYar6il
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2017
Your best friends from bollywood industry? @akshaykumar #AskJolly
— bhavik parmar (@bhaveek_143) February 9, 2017
My mother-in-law :) http://t.co/1PNHZOz7ip
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2017
#AskJolly @akshaykumar jolly favourite book?
— #GRAMMYs2017 (@susmitchakrabo1) February 9, 2017
Mrsfunnybones of course ;) http://t.co/tpjPA2CDcJ
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2017
@akshaykumar Your favourite holiday destination #AskJolly
— Anurag Giria (@agiria1234) February 9, 2017
Cape Town with my entire family :) http://t.co/BHv1WgYof0
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2017
Interestingly, even before the release of his legal drama, the film has earned Rs 45 crore. According to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, the film has already recovered its budget with satellite, music and digital rights.
Also read | Jolly LLB 2: Pakistan mercilessly cuts Akshay Kumar film for ‘showing ‘Kashmiri Muslims in bad light’
Starring Akshay in the lead role, Jolly LLB 2 is to release on February 10. The film has also become the second film to releasr after lifting of ban in Pakistan, after Kaabil.