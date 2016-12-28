Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan ask fans to not do something on New Year’s Eve, watch videos

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar promoted their respective movies and also asked their fans to not drink and drive on the New Year’s eve. Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar promoted their respective movies and also asked their fans to not drink and drive on the New Year’s eve.

Apart from fame and glamour, Bollywood actors have a social obligation too. And if they manage to use their celeb status apty and towards spreading awareness, it surely reflects in their public image. This time we have two Bollywood superstars endorsing the same cause. Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar might not be teaming up onscreen anytime soon, but they have a similar point to make ahead of the New year. The two on Wednesday urged people not to drink and drive, especially on the New Year’s Eve.

Akshay and SRK have taken to their Twitter handles and shared individual videos for their followers. Akshay, who himself is known for his disciplined and healthy lifestyle, has warned people to refrain from drunken driving. He posted a video on his twitter account and wrote, “Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hain : #JollyLLB2 de raha hai chetavani”

The audio-visual clip has a background of Akshay’s next, Jolly LLB 2’s poster. Keeping the buzz alive around his upcoming courtroom drama, the actor wished his fans a Jolly Christmas too few days back and following the trend, now he has wished his fans a Jolly New Year, but with a clear warning to maintain decorum during the celebrations.

Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hain : #JollyLLB2 de raha hai chetavani pic.twitter.com/FKdH4xWAZe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 28, 2016

On the other hand, Shah Rukh has posted a 20-second-long video in which he says “Party ka mahaul hai khoob party karo. Majnu banke laila ke saath naacho, Lekin sharaab peeke gaadi mat chalao. (Live up the party mood. Dance with your beloved, but don’t drink and drive.”

Shah Rukh is donning the look of his character from Raees in the video. He captioned the video as “This NYE (New Year’s Eve), be smart, not stupid. Don’t drink and drive. Love u all. Raees ki suno.”

The ‘Laila’ in his tweet is a promotional plug for his forthcoming film, which features the song “Laila Main Laila”, a remixed version of the evergreen peppy dance track.

This NYE be smart not stupid. Don’t drink and drive. Love u all.#DontDrinkAndDrive#RaeesKiSunopic.twitter.com/hY7GwUP7yU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 28, 2016

As big stars as both Shah Rukh and Akshay are, they also know that their stardom should be used well. We laud their attempts at spreading such awareness from time and again.

