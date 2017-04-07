Akshay Kumar says thank for National Award win, has a special message for Twinkle Khanna. Watch video

Akshay Kumar has been honoured with the coveted Best Actor awards at 64th National Awards ceremony which was held at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday. Akshay Kumar has been honoured with the coveted Best Actor awards at 64th National Awards ceremony which was held at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday.

Akshay shared his feelings with his fans on his Twitter handle by posting a video. In the video, Akshay says, “Thank you is a very small word to express what I am feeling right now. I am truly humbled by this honour. I will like to thank my fans and the jury of the awards. Rustom was a very special role to play. Wearing the uniform of Indian Navy was an honour in itself and this National Award has made it even more special.” In his thank you speech, Akshay gave a special mention to his wife Twinkle Khanna as he said, “I will like to thank my wife Twinkle Khanna who used to tease me often as she said that its good that I have stopped attending award functions since I never returned with an award.”

#NationalFilmAwards : Best Actor for Rustom,countless emotions,very hard to express my gratitude right now but still tried,a big THANK YOU🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Wo7mfi6dI8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 7, 2017

On Koffee With Karan season 5, Mrs. Funnybones Twinkle Khanna taunted her husband Akshay Kumar on not winning any awards despite doing so many films in a year. “Both my parents (Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia) have won National awards. What have you won?” Twinkle asked Akshay on the sassy couch of the celebrity chat show. Though Akshay felt sad about it and didn’t have an apt reply to his wife’s complaint at that time but the Rustom actor surely has one now after winning a National Award for his film Rustom.

Now Twinkle Khanna will not have to defend her husband for not winning any award by saying, “Other actors have awards cabinets. My husband has a cabinet filled with money.” Akshay who rarely won Indian film awards said earlier that for him rewards matter more than awards. “I get good rewards. Besides Airlift and Rustom, even Housefull 3 got awards oh sorry rewards from people,” said Akshay. Nevertheless, the actor might be on cloud nine now.

Best wishes from the Indian film fraternity has already started pouring in on social media. Actor Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Congratulations to my bro @akshaykumar for winning the national award for best actor for Rustom ! 👍more power to you #NationalAward.”

See how others congratulated Akshay Kumar on his big win.

Congrats @akshaykumar best actor for rustom..one more feather in an overcrowded cap..luv u sundi😊 #NationalFilmAwards — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) April 7, 2017

Congratulations to my bro @akshaykumar for winning the national award for best actor for Rustom ! 👍more power to you #NationalAward — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) April 7, 2017

Congratulation Akshay Kumar!

