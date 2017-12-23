Akshay Kumar: Kesari could not happen with Salman Khan

Kesari starring Akshay Kumar is scheduled for a March 2019 release. Kesari starring Akshay Kumar is scheduled for a March 2019 release.

Salman Khan, who was on board as a producer for Kesari, may have backed out of the project but Akshay Kumar is all set to start the shooting for the film from January.

The 50-year-old actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Padman, said Karan Johar is producing Kesari, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. “The film is titled Kesari and it is being made. I will start this film in January. We will be continuously shooting for it after Padman releases.”

“Karan Johar and I are making it. It did not happen,” Akshay told reporters on the sidelines of an event when asked about Salman backing out of the film. In January, Salman had tweeted about joining hands as a producer with Johar for the film featuring Akshay.

Later there were reports about the 52-year-old actor not being a part of the film anymore. Karan Johar had made the official announcement of the film in October on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar proudly present ‘Kesari’ based on one of the bravest battles fought in India ‘The Battle of Saragarhi’ Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Akshay Kumar Releasing Holi 2019.”

Sharing the poster of the film Karan had written, “Extremely excited to see this exceptional and brave story unfold!!! @akshaykumar #KESARI #holi2019.” While Akshay expressed his excitement about the project and wrote, “A film I’m extremely excited about personally and emotionally… #Kesari releasing Holi 2019.”

A film I’m extremely excited about personally and emotionally… #Kesari releasing Holi 2019. pic.twitter.com/sDLrZWIl2R — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 10, 2017

Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar will be reuniting for Kesari after having worked together in Brothers (2015) which also starred Sidharth Malhotra.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd