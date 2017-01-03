Akshay Kumar to star in Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s first joint production. See pic

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announced a project together scheduled for 2018. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announced a project together scheduled for 2018.

Call it the coming together of friends for a professional reason. Salman Khan and Karan Johar have now joined hands to roll out their maiden joint production venture and the same will star none other than their close friend Akshay Kumar.

The announcement was made late yesterday night simultaneously by Salman, Akshay and Karan. Taking to Twitter, all three tweeted from their respective accounts to make public the big news.

“Joining hands where Akshay Kumar is the hero and will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan films, ” tweeted Salman.

“Coming together for a film produced by friends @BeingSalmanKhan and @KaranJohar starring me. Out in 2018,” tweeted Akshay.

Karan expressed his joy by saying, “Truly a fraternity feeling when friends come together to make a special film.”

The movie will mark the debut of top Punjabi director Anurag Singh who will helm this special project. Anurag has directed hit Punjabi films like Jatt and Juliet and Punjab 1984.

Akshay and Salman’s friendship goes back a long way and both have starred together in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann. Salman has always gone out of his way to praise Akshay as the only actor from their times who has grown both in terms of acting and stature. The Sultan star even made a surprise entry at 2.O launch in Mumbai to lend support to Akshay Kumar’s southern magnum opus starring Rajinikanth.

Unfortunately the new joint production will not star Salman unless the Sultan star decides to do a cameo. And we would love that if it happens. For the moment, the title and story of the production remains under wraps.

