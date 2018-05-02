Akshay Kumar on Rustom costume row: I can’t help if someone feels bad about it

Akshay Kumar in a still from 2016 film Rustom. Akshay Kumar in a still from 2016 film Rustom.

Actor Akshay Kumar says he and wife Twinkle Khanna are auctioning his Naval officer costume which he wore in Rustom (2016) for a noble cause and they can do little if people are taking offence over their decision.

The couple has been at the centre of a backlash on social media, ever since Akshay announced last week that his Rustom costume would be auctioned to raise funds for animal rescue and welfare.

The post, mentioning the auction, describes his costume as “the original naval uniform”, which has irked many Twitter users, who said that the couple can’t pass off a film costume as an original uniform.

An army officer even wrote a scathing post against Twinkle, saying that she would get a “bloody nose if she auctions the costume in the garb of a uniform.”

Twinkle responded, saying, she would initiate a legal action against him for threatening her with violence. Many on Twitter however felt the man used the phrase “bloody nose”, which also means inflicting resounding defeat up on someone, as a metaphor.

Nevertheless, when Akshay was asked about the controversy at an event on Tuesday evening, the actor said he sees nothing wrong in what he and Twinkle are doing and hence, the criticism doesn’t bother them.

“I, of course, support my wife in this. We both have done this with a lot of genuineness. We are doing it for a good cause. The costume that I wore in the film is going for a good cause. So, I don’t think we did anything bad. I can’t help if someone feels bad about it,” the actor said.

This was a part of a media interaction at the launch of New India Conclave, where Akshay along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honoured rural social activists.

Having done social issue-driven films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, Akshay said he understands it’s not easy to make hard-hitting subjects in an entertaining manner but he wants to associate with such movies in future as well so as to increase awareness about subjects that need attention.

“I liked that solution (suggested by an activist) that when a girl child is born, 111 trees are planted at home. I, sometimes, wonder that if this message spreads across the country and it becomes compulsory, it will be a solution to so many issues like pollution, rain, (with what happens to) a girl child.

“So, I am looking for different kinds of subjects. It’s very hard to make a subject that is entertaining and as well as passes a message. It’s not an easy job to do. So, I am still waiting,” Akshay said.

