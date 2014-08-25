Akshay Kumar reveals first look of ‘Baby’

The movie has been primarily filmed in Nepal and the crew travelled to Istanbul to shoot the action schedules. The movie has been primarily filmed in Nepal and the crew travelled to Istanbul to shoot the action schedules.

Superstar Akshay Kumar today unveiled the poster of his upcoming action-thriller ‘Baby’.

In the poster, the ‘Entertainment’ star has completed his tough look by wearing a baseball cap and aviators with a moustache. Akshay is also seen chasing somebody in the backdrop of Istanbul.

Akshay, 46, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to launch the poster of the film, which is directed by Neeraj Pandey of ‘A Wednesday’ fame.

“Here’s the first look of #Baby! What do you guys think?,” Akshay tweeted with the poster.

The movie has been primarily filmed in Nepal and the crew travelled to Istanbul to shoot the action schedules.

Starring ‘Chashme Baddoor’ actress Taapsee Pannu in the female lead, the film is expected to hit theatres on January 23, 2015.

