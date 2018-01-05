Akshay Kumar dons a turban again for his next Kesari, see photo

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar have joined hands for the period-drama, Kesari. Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar have joined hands for the period-drama, Kesari.

Ever energetic Akshay Kumar is on a roll. After being a ‘superman’ in his upcoming release PadMan, the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood is back to where he belongs, the sets of a movie. The actor has started work on Dharma Productions’ next big project Kesari based on The Battle of Saragarhi. Akshay took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans about it and even shared his look from the period drama. “Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always,” tweeted Akshay.

The film is based on the true story of the 19th-century battle when around 12,000 Afghans attacked a British Indian contingent, which also comprised 21 Sikhs who went on to become the heroes of the mission. Known for getting into the skin of his character, Akshay has donned a turban and a long beard and the intense gaze of his eyes is setting the tone of the period-drama right.

Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always 🙏🏻 @dharmamovies@iAmAzure @SinghAnurag79 pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018

Karan Johar who has joined hands with bankable star Akshay for the project also shared the news about Kesari going on floors today. He tweeted, “Exceptionally excited about #KESARI…the BRAVEST story ever told….we begin our journey today… we seek your love and blessings….@akshaykumar @SinghAnurag79 @iAmAzure @apoorvamehta18.”

Earlier in 2017, Karan announced his collaboration with Akshay with a poster that divulged details like release date and the director of the movie. He wrote, “Extremely excited to see this exceptional and brave story unfold!!! @akshaykumar #KESARI #holi2019.”

However, this is the third film being made on the same subject. Ajay Devgn announced his film Sons of Sardaar: The Battle of Saragarhi back in July 2016 with a poster of the movie and wrote, “Unveiling @SonsOfSardaar My tribute to Warriors of Saragarhi: A tale of Rage, of Love, of Bravery. #SonsOfSardaar.” Then we saw Randeep Hooda as Havaldar Ishar Singh in Rajkumar Santoshi’s film Battle of Saragarhi. His look as a fierce army man has also been revealed earlier. Not only this, there is a TV show ’21 Sarfarosh Saragarhi 1897′ on the Battle of Saragarhi where actor Mohit Raina will play the role of Havildar Ishar Singh. The teaser of the show was shared by the makers on January 1, 2018.

Unveiling @SonsOfSardaar My tribute to Warriors of Saragarhi: A tale of Rage, of Love, of Bravery. #SonsOfSardaar pic.twitter.com/kjI44uCvzI — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 29, 2016

Kesari directed by Anurag Singh will release on the festival of Holi in 2019. Also, it is being said that Parineeti Chopra might also be a part of the movie.

