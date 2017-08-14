Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh celebrate Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s success with a cheap dance leaving us in splits. Watch video

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar celebrates success of Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar celebrates success of Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Just a few hours ago, Twinkle Khanna said that Akshay Kumar’s recent release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has ended the ‘constipation’ period at the box office. The film has opened not only with great reviews but also great collection, making over Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend. While the news definitely calls for a celebration, who else better than Ranveer Singh can get you into a party mood right away? Ranveer took to Twitter and posted a fun video, where he is absolutely in his elements. And giving him perfect company is Akshay himself.

Ranveer’s video is not a normal way of congratulating the action star Akshay. Of course, when it is Ranveer in the frame, we cannot expect anything mellowed down. The ever energetic actor enacted a small performance with Khiladi Kumar, and their bromance is cherishable, funny, entertaining and everything that you can use to describe a ‘paisa vasool’ performance, just like Akshay’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The video starts with Ranveer rushing to a toilet and banging at the door, which is opened by Akshay. The two have a short conversation:

Ranveer Singh: “Sir aap andar? Kya hua?”

Akshay Kumar: “Toilet ko opening lag gayi.”

Ranveer Singh: “Toilet ko opening lag gayi?”

And the two start dancing on a track, “Waqt Humara Hai”. And they shake a leg like no one is watching. Ranveer and Akshay enact the street style of dance but their fun and enthusiasm is something we have not seen recently. The two actors just own the screen in their own way.

Well, we thoroughly enjoyed watching the two going bonkers about the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. What about you?

