Akshay Kumar on 2.0 co-star Rajinikanth: Everything he does is stylish, I even enjoyed getting punched by him

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is a big fan of Rajinikanth, just like the rest of the country. The two stars of Indian cinema will be sharing screen space for the first time in Shankar’s science-fiction drama 2.0.

Akshay, in a recent interview with Mid-day, said that the South Indian superstar is the only one in showbiz who has got swag. In fact, the actor enjoyed being on the sets of the movie so much that he claimed that he even had a blast in the scenes where Rajinikanth was bashing him up.

“Once, we were just sitting on the set, waiting for the next shot and he (Rajinikanth) brushed some dirt off his pants. The entire unit was awestruck by how stylishly he did it. Everything he does is so stylish. I even enjoyed getting punched by him,” Akshay said.

Akshay, who will be seen as the primary antagonist of the movie, said that he has thoroughly enjoyed being the bad guy for the camera.

“Many people asked me why I wanted to play a villain and I told them, ‘Why not?’ A hero exists only when there’s a villain. I had never imagined that I would be part of the costliest Indian film.”

There are numerous rumours doing the rounds about the actor’s character, one of them being that his character turns into a crow after an experiment goes horribly wrong.

However, Akshay has himself made light of them and denied that his character is even similar to the one being described by fans.

“Whatever you hear about 2.0 is all a lie as no one knows anything about it and we are not allowed to talk about it. In fact, I’m glad such rumours are doing the rounds because people will be in for a surprise when they watch the film,” Mid-day quoted Akshay as saying.

2.0 will have an April release. No official release date has been announced by the makers yet. Earlier, there were reports that the movie would release in December 2017, the date was then pushed to January 26.

