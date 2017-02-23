Akshay Kumar’s pillow talk has some very important takeaways. Watch video

Akshay Kumar requests his fans to be the brand ambassador of their own body and adopt Ayurveda. Akshay Kumar requests his fans to be the brand ambassador of their own body and adopt Ayurveda.

The hit machine of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, lives a disciplined life. It is his lifestyle which makes the actor rule the Indian film industry even after being 25 years in the business. Now, the actor wants his fans to follow his footsteps and lead a healthy life. But for this, he doesn’t want them to hit the gym. Rather the actor wants his audience to be as unconventional as he is.

On Wednesday night, Akshay Kumar did a sweet pillow talk with his fans and revealed that he has been following Ayurveda from the last 25 years. A few days back, the Jolly actor was in a Kerala ashram, away from the hullabaloo of city life to get his dose of Ayurveda in the serene city. “I am feeling very healthy these days as recently I spent 14 days in a Kerala ashram and I felt like I was in heaven. No junk food, no TV, no branded clothes, no phone, just a simple kurta-pajama and simple food and a lot of treasure of Ayurveda, ” Akshay said in the video.

The Khiladi Kumar also mentioned how foreigners are influenced by Indian ways of healing but Indians themselves remain unaware of its value. “People are unaware that in the form of Ayurveda, God has blessed India with a priceless treasure. But we hardly value it. Instead, we think protein shakes, steroid injections or a massage in a spa will lead us to a healthy lifestyle. What is funny is, those foreigners whose treatments we are adopting are themselves are a big fan of Indian Ayurveda. I don’t know when will we realize the worth of our unique resources. ”

“I am not demeaning the value of allopathy, it is great in its own way. But why are we forgetting the value of our traditional medicinal treatments like Ayurveda, Unani, yoga, naturopathy, and homeopathic?” inquired the actor.

Watch the video here:

Before I sleep tonight, thought of indulging in some pillow talk ;) Sharing with you’ll something I swear by…do give ur time & thoughts :) pic.twitter.com/MEfc3n7AtQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 22, 2017

To add value to his argument, the actor also talked about Indian government’s initiative AYUSH ((Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) to promote the traditional system of medicine. Akshay said, “Government has announced if you get yourself treated in an Ayurvedic hospital, you will get similar insurance benefits as you get elsewhere. ”

Akshay got a little critical of typical Indian habit of looking for medical help in foreign countries instead of trusting their own resources. He said, “For us, it is like ‘Diya tale andhera’. We have what we need but we will look for it in foreign countries.”

See pics of Akshay Kumar:

While many might have been waiting for him to take a specific brand name or a centre’s name to go for Ayurvedic medicines and treatment in the five-minute long video, Akshay made it much clear that he is not endorsing any of it. “For God’s sake, don’t think I am endorsing any Ayurveda brand or treatment centre, instead I am talking as a brand ambassador of my body and I request you all to be the brand ambassador of your body too,” Jolly LLB 2 actor said.

Ending the video, Akshay motivates all by saying, “Let’s show to the world that our Indian ways are more powerful than any foreigner’s injection and it is my guarantee that you will wake up with a bright smile every morning if you will adopt Ayurveda.”

