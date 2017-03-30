Akshay Kumar perfect to portray my father onscreen: Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi Kumar, who has crooned numbers like “Saiyaan superstar” and “Love mera hit hit”, says it’s not because Bollywood has no fresh ideas for songs. Tulsi Kumar, who has crooned numbers like “Saiyaan superstar” and “Love mera hit hit”, says it’s not because Bollywood has no fresh ideas for songs.

Music mogul Gulshan Kumar’s life is all set to get a cinematic treatment and singer Tulsi Kumar says Akshay Kumar is the perfect choice to play her father on the big screen. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film, titled Mogul, will chronicle Gulshan Kumar’s meteoric rise in music. Tulsi, 31, says there are a lot of similarities between her father and Akshay when it comes to leading a disciplined life.

“There are a lot of similarities between Akshay and my father. Akshay is a Punjabi and so are we. He is Delhi-based and my dad was also from Delhi. I think he would be able to pull off the character. “Akshay is very hard working and disciplined. My dad’s journey was also all about hard work and his love for music. I think all these things will come together. Akshay is perfect for ‘Mogul’,” Tulsi told PTI.

The singer, who made her debut in 2006 with “Shabe Firaq” from Shahid Kapoor starrer Chup Chup Ke, says singing for her father’s biopic will be like a dream come true for her. “The film is an emotional thing for us because it is about my father’s journey. I’ll definitely sing in the film. The ground work of the movie has begun.

“I’m a singer today because of my dad. He was the one who pushed me to my full potential. It will be the proudest moment for me to be a part of this movie,” Tulsi says. When asked if she is planning to dedicate a special song to her father, who was shot dead outside a temple in Mumbai twenty years ago, Tulsi says, “Right now the scripting is going on, so depending on that we’ll see. We have not yet decided. It’s too early to say because the film will arrive in theatres next year and till then a lot of development is going to happen. But, definitely, I’ll be a part of that movie in terms of singing or rendering my voice.”

Tulsi is known for her hit romantic songs in Bollywood but she recently sang a peppy number Gulaabi 2.0 in Noor, which she thinks has helped her explore a different side. “It’s always good to show a different side of you as a singer. That stereotype is now breaking up. As I’ve started singing quite a few dance numbers.

“Otherwise, it’s very easy in this industry to stay in your comfort zone and sing the same kind of songs. Also, my listeners have mostly heard me in a lot of romantic numbers. So, in this track, my fans will hear a different side of my voice.”

She says the mood and the feel of the song is completely different from the original ‘Gulaabi’ song. “Except for the line ‘Gulaabi aankhein jo teri dekhi sharabi ye dil ho gaya’ nothing has been taken from the original track and I think we should not compare. It’s hip-hop and rap genre and it’s something very new in Bollywood.”

