PadMan curtain raiser: Akshay Kumar delivers a strong message, watch video

The release date of PadMan may have been postponed to February 9 but that does not mean that the buzz around this Akshay Kumar starrer has died down in the slightest. A new curtain raiser has been released by the film’s team today and it looks like Akshay Kumar is back in his best form.

The video has some wonderful insights into what PadMan has in store for its audiences. It opens with an awestruck Sonam Kapoor trying to cope with the fact that a man can be so obsessed with ‘chumming,’ as menstruation is commonly called. We are then taken to a festive scene in Akshay’s village where an adolescent getting her first period is being celebrated with dance and revelry by the village women.

We also get several glimpses into the powerful address by Akshay Kumar’s character Lakshmikanth at the UN. There, he makes comparisons between the pads that cricket batsmen wear for protecting their legs while palying to the sanitary pads women wear while menstruating. And with a few chucklesome lines, Lakshmikanth not only wins the hearts of his listeners but also drives home his point. Radhika Apte is also seen in her character of Lakshmikanth’s wife in a few shots.

PadMan’s curtain raiser also features snippets of a new song “Ladki Sayani Ho Gayi” that hasn’t been released by the makers yet. Based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man behind manufacturing low-cost sanitary napkins in various parts of India, PadMan is being bankrolled by KriArj Entertainment and Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna. Muruganantham’s story first appeared in Twinkle Khanna’s book titled The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

