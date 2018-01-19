Akshay Kumar’s PadMan will now release on February 9

Akshay Kumar’s PadMan was earlier supposed to release on Jan 25, along with Padmaavat. Akshay Kumar’s PadMan was earlier supposed to release on Jan 25, along with Padmaavat.

R Balki’s PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, will now hit screens on February 9. Akshay Kumar announced the new release date at a press meet, which was also attended by Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

At the press meet, Akshay Kumar said, “My film was supposed to come on January 25 when Padmaavat is also coming. Sanjay Leela Bhansali saab requested me today to postpone the release. He has gone through a lot. A lot of money has gone in the film. Bhansali’s need was more than mine to release on this date. PadMaan will now release on February 9.”

He added, “Both the films could have come together on this date. But the stakes of Padmaavat are higher than ours. It is essential for them to release the film.”

After numerous controversies, it was earlier decided that the Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan and Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat would release on the same date, January 25.

Another movie that has been shuffling its release date is the action drama Aiyaary, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra in pivotal roles. Aiyaary was earlier scheduled to release on the same Republic Day weekend as PadMan, but to avoid a big clash, moved its release date to February 9.

Both Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, stars of R Balki’s PadMan, had said that they were happy about the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

“It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come, both the films can release on that day. Every film has the right to release whenever they want, and I am happy for them,” Akshay had said during an interview with Indianexpress.com. While Sonam had expressed her happiness upon hearing the news of its release.

“There is a need for competition when it comes to films and high time that the film releases. Good cinema is good cinema. I don’t believe in competition. Our film is very simple and sweet, and honestly, I am just happy that the film is releasing, more than anything else, and I hope the film does well,” Sonam had said.

While Bhansali’s film’s release was stalled after various religious outfits took offence to the name and the content of the period drama (the movie was earlier titled Padmavati), PadMan was earlier scheduled to hit theaters on January 26.

