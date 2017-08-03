Here’s when Akshay Kumar’s PadMan will hit the screens

Akshay Kumar to feature the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. Akshay Kumar to feature the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham.

Twinkle Khanna has announced the release date of the much-awaited film PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The film, which marks the debut of Twinkle as a producer, will release on 13th April 2018. The actor-turned-author also shared a poster featuring Akshay. The actor can be seen in a de-glam look, riding a cycle near Varanasi’s Vishwanath Temple.

The film, which is based on the idea of spreading knowledge about sanitary napkins and menstruation among the villagers and women, is a biopic based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is famously known as ‘menstruation man’. The movie would focus on the struggles of Arunachalam in order to understand menstruation and becoming the first man to make eco-friendly and pocket-friendly sanitary napkins for women from his village.

It is just a mere coincidence that this film was announced right after Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which is based on Narendra Modi-led campaign Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan aka Clean India campaign.

The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan would play an important cameo as himself in the film.

Meanwhile, Akshay is busy with promotions of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The movie focusses on the importance of a toilet in a household and how it affects the lives of women across the country.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha will release on August 11.

