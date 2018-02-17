After PadMan, Akshay Kumar and KriArj join hands again

Akshay Kumar to reunite with Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s KriArj Entertainment. Akshay Kumar to reunite with Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s KriArj Entertainment.

Fresh from the success of PadMan, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, after completing his work in Reema Kagti’s Gold, will move to a project that will be co-produced by Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s KriArj Entertainment and his own banner Cape Of Good Hope.

Confirming this alliance, Prernaa said, “Yes, KriArj is lucky enough to be doing our fourth film with Akshay Kumar. After Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and PadMan, my partner Arjun N Kapoor and I have established a fabulous rapport with Akshay. We are willing to go along with any project that Akshay sir wants. Akshay sir has discussed a particular idea with us. And we are all for it.”

While it is not clear at this moment what the project will be like, it won’t be a biopic.

According to a source, “It will be more in the fun zone, though it would have an underbelly of social relevance. At this stage of his career, Akshay cannot do timepass films. He has given the nod to his next project which he will co-produce with Kriarj Entertainment. At the moment that’s the only film Akshay Kumar has said ‘yes’ to.”

Prernaa added, “Whatever KriArj is today is because of Akshay sir. I owe him my entire career. Working with him, I’ve learnt so much about life and cinema. I never ask him about the subject of the film he wants to make with us. We will blindly produce any film that he wants us to be part of. That’s the kind of trust and respect we have for him.”

