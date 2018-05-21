Akshay Kumar: Every husband, father, brother and son should understand the need of menstrual hygiene

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan will be premiered on world television. Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan will be premiered on world television.

Actor Akshay Kumar says men should understand the need of menstrual hygiene for the women in their lives. Akshay also featured in PadMan, which tells a story of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham’s journey to make affordable sanitary napkins.

Directed by R. Balki, PadMan is based on a short story from Twinkle Khanna’s book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. It is a story of how one man came up with a revolutionary method of producing cost-effective sanitary napkins and empowered thousands of women across the country in the process.

“With the world television premiere of PadMan, I am glad that the movie will reach every household. I would like to urge the audience to watch the movie with the entire family,” Akshay said in a statement to IANS.

“Every husband, father, brother and son should understand the need of menstrual hygiene for the women in their lives and not treat her like an outcast during those days of her life. I want mothers to lead by example for their children. I want daughters to gain strength from vulnerability by learning from what their mother didn’t do,” he added.

The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film will air on May 26 on Zee Cinema.

Sonam says the film is very close to her heart.

“I am extremely lucky to have had the opportunity to work with such a wonderful team and I would like to thank Balki sir and Akshay for being such amazing people,” she said.

