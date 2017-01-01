Akshay Kumar to become on-screen Padman, shares first look of his upcoming projects in 2017. See pics

Akshay Kumar announced his four projects of 2017. Akshay Kumar announced his four projects of 2017.

Akshay Kumar had a total success rate at the box office last year. And looks like he is set to cast his spell at the box office in 2017 too. We already know about a few projects of Akshay on professional front. The actor is shooting for Toilet Ek Prem Katha, has already wrapped up Jolly LLB 2 and will also appear in Rajinikanth’s Enthiran’s sequel 2.0 in a villainous avatar. But there is another project that we weren’t aware of. Akshay, who has often done inspirational roles on screen, will inspire us again with his portrayal of Pad-man.

Yes, you read that right. Akshay shared the first glimpse of all the upcoming films he is going to be a part of this year and Pad-man is one among others. In the poster, we see a sanitary pad, which signals about the plot of the story. We are just guessing that as per the name of the film, it could be a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is famously known as the India’s ‘Menstruation Man.’

Arunachalam Muruganantham, who belongs to Tamil Nadu, is a social entrepreneur who invented the low-cost sanitary pad making machines and has innovated grass-root mechanisms for generating awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India. He became one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World and was awarded Padma Shri by Government of India, in 2016.

Akshay’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha is also based on hygiene and awareness. The film is on the lines of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from that, Jolly LLB 2, which is scheduled for February 10 release, is a courtroom drama.

For Akshay, 2016 has been a good year. His films – Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3 became one of the highest grossing films of the year. Would he keep up with the record even in 2017? Only time will tell.

