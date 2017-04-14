Akshay Kumar opens up about his National Award win controversy and box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan

There were also those who thought Akshay Kumar was given the award due to his closeness to Priyadarshan who headed the National Awards jury. There were also those who thought Akshay Kumar was given the award due to his closeness to Priyadarshan who headed the National Awards jury.

Akshay Kumar’s Best Actor win at the 64th National Awards drew mixed reactions from audience and critics. While some thought that there were other actors who deserved the award, others congratulated the actor on his much deserved and long-awaited win. There were also those who thought Akshay was given the award due to his closeness to Priyadarshan who headed the National Awards jury. Now, Akshay has opened up on the controversy surrounding it.

When asked if he got this award due to Priyadarshan, Akshay told Mumbai Mirror, “I have completed 25 years in the film industry and I’ve never called in a favour to bag a movie or an award. As for Priyan favouring me, I think he has answered that question in your newspaper.”

Akshay also shared his excitement on getting the award and said that his happiness lies in making his wife Twinkle Khanna happy. “I’m very happy. I consider it the blessings of my parents and the good wishes of my family. Mrs Funnybones (wife Twinkle Khanna) who always teased me on not getting any awards is happy and my happiness lies in making her happy.”

Also Read: Begum Jaan audience reaction: Vidya Balan film receives mixed reviews, but Chunkey Pandey surprises

Akshay’s upcoming film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha will release on the Independence Day weekend alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s next film which is being directed by Imtiaz Ali. Speaking about the big clash, Akshay said “My film is coming on August 11 because it’s a big date and an opportune time. Besides, Independence Day, there is another holiday in the same week. Such long weekends can easily take two big releases. Ghayal and Dil clashed, as did Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Lagaan.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd