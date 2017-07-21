Akshay Kumar on Toilet Ek Prem Katha leak: I urge my friends and fans to please say no to piracy

Akshay Kumar shared his message on Toilet Ek Prem Katha online leak. Akshay Kumar shared his message on Toilet Ek Prem Katha online leak.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha made headlines after reports of the Akshay Kumar starrer getting leaked online emerged on Friday. A few media outlets reported that the movie featuring Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar was available online. Choreographer Remo D’Souza in an interview with indianexpress.com confirmed having received a pen drive that contained the entire film.

Now, Akshay Kumar has urged his fans to support him in his fight against piracy. The actor shared a message on his Twitter page. Akshay wrote, “The fight against piracy is critical and it’s reassuring to see the swift action taken by the Crime Branch on the unfortunate incident involving our film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. I would like to urge my friends, colleagues, fans and audiences to please say no to piracy. Thank you all for your support.”

Earlier speaking to indianexpress.com, Remo said, “I met someone who told me that he already has the movie (Toilet Ek Prem Katha) on his pen drive. Initially, I didn’t believe him, but he seemed serious, and told me to check that for myself. When I checked the pen drive, it contained Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and I was shocked. I first called Akshay sir, but since he was in London, he was unavailable. Then I called up Prerna Arora, the producer, told her about the situation, Director Shree Narayan Singh came and collected the pen drive from me. They will be taking legal action against piracy, and I will talk to Akshay sir once he is back.”

Toilet Ek Prem Katha will hit theatres on August 11.

