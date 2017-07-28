Akshay Kumar on the flag incident: If you watch it on television, you will see I am holding it right

Akshay Kumar clarifies what actually happened at ICC Women World Cup finals. Akshay Kumar clarifies what actually happened at ICC Women World Cup finals.

At the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Akshay Kumar cheered for ‘Women In Blue’, and while doing so, he unintentionally held the National Flag upside down. Unfortunately, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor got clicked at that very moment and became the target of trolls and received a lot of backlash for the same. Though Akshay apologised for hurting the sentiments of Indians, he was still criticised for violating the code of conduct for the tricolour.

At a recent press conference in Mumbai, the National Award-winning actor narrated the entire incident and once again extended his apology. He said, “I was unfurling the flag at that time and it was upside down. I was trying to steady it and hold it right but someone from behind clicked the photo. I didn’t even realise. If you watch it on television, you will see I am holding it right. Still, if I have hurt someone’s sentiments, I apologise to them.”

Earlier also Akshay tweeted an apology after his photo from the stadium in London created a furore on social media. “Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor. Didn’t mean to offend anyone, the picture has been removed,” he wrote.

Akshay Kumar has always explicitly expressed his love for the country. On various occasions, he has emerged as a true patriot supporting various projects for the better future of Indians. Not only this, it was Akshay who launched the app ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ which enables people to make donations to the families of soldiers of Indian Armed force.

On the work front, Akshay is busy promoting his next, Toilet; Ek Prem Katha with his co-actors Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher. The film releases on August 11.

