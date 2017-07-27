Akshay Kumar on stalking in Toilet Ek Prem Katha: It’s wrong but I can’t show all the good things only

Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar justified his character’s lining. Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar justified his character’s lining.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the next big thing when we talk about the integration of content driven script and commercial cinema, given that Akshay Kumar is the leading face of the film, along with Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame, Bhumi Pednekar. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a love story in the backdrop of the national issue of open defecation and hygiene. However, when one of the songs from the film, “Hans Mat Pagle”, was released, it was criticised for showing Akshay Kumar’s character, Keshav, stalking and trying to click a picture of Bhumi Pednekar character Jaya without her knowledge, in the film.

Today when he was asked to react on the criticism the song brought to the film, Akshay justified the character’s lining, saying that it was important to show stalking for Keshav’s transformation.

Akshay said, “It is just a character, and that’s it. In films there are many things that are shown, here my character, Keshav, was trying to take a photo of Bhumi’s character, Jaya. This is wrong, but I can’t show all the good things only, right?”

Anupam Kher, who is also in the film, added, “To show good in the character, sometime you have to show the bad too, the transformation is very important.

The character becomes completely different by the end of the film.” Saying this, all actors on the podium called out stalking to be wrong.

The film is also being widely discussed at a national level because Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated the trailer. When a scribe questioned Akshay if he will have a special screening for the Prime Minister, he said, “I’d love to. But the most important thing is that he looks after the whole country, and that is more important than watching a film.”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is an upcoming Indian drama with a social message. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. It is slated to release in on August 11.

