Akshay Kumar on poor success rate of Bollywood films: In South, they don’t spend more than Rs 2 crore on publicity

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his latest release Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The film is a satire on sanitation and lack of toilets. The trailer has received a mixed response from the audience. Akshay who has been promoting the film said in a recent interview with Firstpost that the film is made on a budget of Rs 18 crores and he is expecting the film to get love from the audience. This has not been a great year for Bollywood in terms of box office success. Barring few movies including- Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Hindi Medium- Bollywood films are struggling to leave a mark on box office. This weekend also saw a lukewarm response at the box office and films like Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar saw a lackluster opening.

When asked about the poor success rate of Bollywood films, Akshay Kumar said that film industry will have to get its content right. “Maybe it has got to do with our content which is not right. Also, they are very systematic in the South. They don’t spend more than Rs 2 crore on publicity. They don’t do reality shows or too many press meets. But like us, they too release big films during Diwali and Pongal. They do reserve those dates. It is not threatening for us, but we can see some new things in cinema. Even our films release in the South, and they have never said that it is a threat. It is just that good films work,” Akshay said.

The actor also said that box office returns of Toilet Ek Prem Katha will be different as it’s made on a small budget. When asked about the comparison with Baahubali 2’s astounding box office success, Akshay said, “How much was spent on Baahubali 2’s making? Over 400 crore? Toilet Ek Prem Katha has been made in Rs 18 crore. Obviously, the returns will be different.”

