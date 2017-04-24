Akshay Kumar on National Award controversy: If you don’t want me to win, take this award away from me

Akshay Kumar says this honour of winning the national award has come his way after 26 years. Akshay Kumar says this honour of winning the national award has come his way after 26 years.

Akshay Kumar won the National Award for his performance in Rustom this year and did not come without controversy. In fact, many questioned this decision and whether it was this year’s best performance in Indian film industry. On Monday, Akshay finally broke his silence on the controversy. The actor said that this honour has come his way after 26 years.

“I am observing this from last 25 years, whenever someone wins the award (National Award) there’s always a debate and someone starts a controversy on whether someone should have or shouldn’t have won the award. I have got this award after 26 years. If someone doesn’t want me to get this award, if you feel like, please go ahead and take it away from me,” he told the media.

The actor was speaking to journalists at the Movie Stunt Artists’ Association event in Mumbai where Akshay announced death compensation and insurance for 380 stunt artists between ages 18- 55 years. This is something very close to the actor’s heart.

He also tweeted in this regard, “So Happy that finally My Stunt Community is NOW insured for their Brave work & Heartfelt Dedication to Entertain the people of this Country.”

So Happy that finally My Stunt Community is NOW insured for their Brave work & Heartfelt Dedication to Entertain the people of this Country pic.twitter.com/JVwEQCVIFD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 24, 2017

When we asked him to share if there was any instance in his career where he had to face an injury while performance, he said, “I am lucky I didn’t have to face anything like that as yet.

All my bones are in their proper place in my body and I would like to thank my stunt-choreographers for this, they have been exceptionally good. They’ve always taken great care of me, and I believe that a great stunt choreographer is the one who takes care of the actor and his stuntman’s health and safety. A stunt sequence is said to be successful if no one performing gets even one scratch.”

First Published on: April 24, 2017 6:39 pm

