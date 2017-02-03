Akshay Kumar on his ‘tiff’ with Priyanka Chopra: ‘Let’s call Priyanka and find out the truth’

It was rumoured that Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were in a relationship for some time. It was rumoured that Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were in a relationship for some time.

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in films like Andaaz and Aitraaz. It was rumoured that Akshay and Priyanka were in a relationship for some time. However, after Twinkle Khanna’s intervention, apparently, Akshay Kumar decided not to work with Priyanka again and put a stop to all the rumours. It was also rumoured that Akshay and Twinkle had a huge fight in 2004 and many believe that the reason behind this public fight was Priyanka. Akshay and Priyanka were seen for the last time in film Waqt. However, both Akshay and Priyanka have not worked together since then.

Watch: Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar in Aap Ki Adalat (2017)

Akshay Kumar recently opened up about Priyanka Chopra on Aap Ki Adalat show. He was promoting Jolly LLB 2. When asked about his decision to not to work with Priyanka in any film, Akshay replied, “Who tells you all these things? This is not true. I have done around 4-5 films with Priyanka. I have worked with all actresses except Rani Mukerji. It’s not true that I haven’t done any film with Priyanka.” When asked if he is ready to do a film with Priyanka if offered. “Of course, I will work with Priyanka if any such film is offered.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi promote Jolly LLB 2 in Ahmedabad, see pics

Akshay also spoke about Farah Khan and her film Tees Maar Khan. The actor said, ” I never had any fight or dispute with Farah. Farah is a very dear friend of mine. Her brother Sajid Khan is also a close friend.” Akshay also denied rumours of any disagreements or dispute with Ekta Kapoor while Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaraa was being made. “When did I have a fallout with Ekta? Let’s call Ekta… let’s call Ekta, Farah and Priyanka and find out if your source is right or not?” Akshay said on the show.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd