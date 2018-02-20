Akshay Kumar on film clashes: Some films will have to release together

Akshay Kumar’s Gold is apparently clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. Akshay Kumar’s Gold is apparently clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.

Akshay Kumar, who has been receiving rave reviews for his latest release PadMan, is looking forward to his upcoming movies. However, it looks like his films haven’t been able to avoid clashing with other films.

First his film, Padman was supposed to clash with Padmaavat, and then with Aiyaary. However, the actor made sure to not clash with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, and then Aiyaary postponed its release. Now reports suggest that his upcoming sports drama Gold will clash with Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana had earlier reacted on the reported clash. She went on record to say that there is no harm in releasing films on the same date.

Akshay too seemed to agree with Kangana. In a recent media interaction, the actor said, “Yeh clash kya hota hai? (What is this clash?). You guys use this term as if we are fighting with each other.”

The Jolly LLB 2 actor then went on and stated some facts on why clashes are inevitable in Bollywood. He said, “Our film industry releases approximately 180 films each year. We do not have as many theaters. So some films will have to release together. There is no harm in it. Also, we have only 52 weeks. So it is not possible for each film to have solo release dates. Some films will have to release in the same week.”

Previously, Akshay Kumar’s films have enjoyed a solo release. We wonder if he will decide to continue with the trend, and how he’ll manage to do so. But for now, it seems like he is preparing for the season of clashes.

