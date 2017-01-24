Akshay Kumar offers the best way to honour the jawans on Republic Day, watch video

The actor wants to start a website or mobile app to assist jawans financially. The actor wants to start a website or mobile app to assist jawans financially.

As the country is gearing up to celebrate 68th Republic Day on January 26, here’s one actor who is urging people to lend support to the men in uniform. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message through a video. The actor wants to start a website or mobile app to assist jawans financially. “The name of martyrs along with their bank account numbers will be listed on this website. If you want to help that jawan financially, you can directly donate a sum into their accounts. That account number will be deleted once the total deposited money accounts to Rs 15 lakh. In this way, family members of the jawan can directly use that money,” actor says in the video.

Akshay Kumar wants people’s inputs and thoughts on this idea. He insists that people should come forward and share their views on the same. The actor says if he finds support from people, he will go ahead and start this website or app with the permission of armed forces and assistance of government. Akshay further says that this gesture and assistance from people will be the biggest salute to our men in uniform on January 26.

Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I’d love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017

This is not the first time that actor has shown solidarity with men in uniform. Akshay was outspoken on MNS-Karan Johar controversy and urged people to show respect to jawans. In recent years, the actor has done several movies with themes of patriotism and courage. His films including Airlift, Baby and others have garnered huge appreciations from fans and critics alike in the past.

