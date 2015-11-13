Akshay Kumar nostalgic over Sachin Tendulkar’s first century

- Faces on the fringes of news: ‘Girls abroad have boyfriends. Their leaders don’t go around talking like this’
On the silver anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar’s first international century – against England – Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recalled the moment by sharing a photograph of the legendary cricketer.
Akshay got nostalgic over the big moment and took to Twitter on Friday to share Sachin’s image after his first century.
“Sachin Tendulkar’s First Century – The Little Master hits his first test ton against England #RewindTo1990,” the “Singh is Bliing” actor wrote alongside the image.
Sachin Tendulkar’s 1st Century – The Little Master hits his first test ton against England #RewindTo1990 pic.twitter.com/isGASYJCjY
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 13, 2015
Sachin, who hold the record of hitting 100 centuries including all forms of the game, retired from cricket in November 2013 after playing his 200th and final Test match against West Indies.
