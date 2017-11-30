Akshay Kumar: After doing films with a social message, I now want to do a horror comedy

Akshay Kumar want to do a film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is looking for a good script. Akshay Kumar want to do a film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is looking for a good script.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi Akshay Kumar, who attended the closing ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), spoke about the kind of film he wants to do after doing a number of films that had social messages.

Akshay Kumar first highlighted the importance of films that have social messages. He said, “I think it is very important to do films that talk to people and give them a message in a commercial way. When I did Toilet Ek Prem Katha, we commercially sent a message to each and every member of the audience that it is important for every house to have a toilet. We showed it in a comic way. We also showed a love story.”

“When a documentary is made, not many people watch it. So, I thought it is more important today than ever to do something for my country and this (making films with a social message) is the best way to do it. Since I am in the industry, I want to show people something new.” Akshay added.

When he was further asked that after doing comedy, social and romantic films, what is that one genre that he really looks forward to in the near future. To this, the actor said that he wants to do a horror-comedy. He said, “I really like horror comedy. I want to do a film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I want to work in a film like that. I am looking for a good script.”

It would be interesting to see Akshay doing a horror-comedy soon just like his contemporary Ajay Devgn, who gave a sleeper hit in Golmaal Again, which was also a horror comedy.

