To bring religion into everything is not done: Akshay Kumar

For many, Akshay Kumar has become the face of films dealing with social issues and his last two movies – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and PadMan have only strengthened his position as an actor who is consciously rallying towards making content-driven cinema. Khiladi Kumar also doesn’t refrain from speaking his mind regarding a lot of things around the country’s socio-political scenario.

The National Award winning actor launched the trailer of Nanak Shah Fakir on Wednesday. The film spreads the message of ‘Ik Onkar’ (there’s but One God), and Akshay shared his view on the belief and lauded the producers of the film.

“This film is close to my heart as it shows the teachings of Guru Saheb. Seeing the basic premise of the film why wouldn’t I back it? I always say there is only one god you should follow, whom you believe in,” the star said.

Akshay also shared his views on what according to him is a true religion. He said, “I believe in humanity, I just believe in helping others, that is the only religion I follow.” He further added that Bollywood is one of the most secular industries in the country.

The actor, who will be seen in Kesari and Gold this year, also made an important comment on how politicians should stop bringing religion into everything.

When Akshay was asked if he thinks the teachings of Guru Nanak should be adopted by all politicians who try to use religion to create vote bank politics, he told reporters – “To bring religion into everything…it is not done. I hope everyone follows that.”

Nanak Shah Fakir faced a lot of backlash from the Sikh community while it was being filmed. Akshay also had a lot of trouble owing to which he himself decided to shift the release of his film PadMan, which was to clash with Padmaavat.

The actor was asked if he thinks that creativity and freedom of expression are at stake today. To this, he said, “I don’t think creativity is at stake, really. People have to understand that. At times what happens is we don’t make a film up to the mark and we get suggestions from people. Here also we got some suggestions and we accepted them, and now the film is looking better.”

Produced by Harinder Sikka of Gurbani Media Pvt. Ltd., the film releases on April 13 and will be distributed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is being backed by Akshay Kumar.

